Death Notices Saturday 1st September, 2018

Katherine McGee

Renville, Oranmore; Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Marians Fashions, Galway and Boyle. Reposing at the family home, The Crescent, Boyle tomorrow Sunday from 2 until 7. Removal on Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle for mass for Katherine McGee at 12. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Maureen Igoe nee Hansberry

St. Brendan’s Nursing Home, Loughrea and formerly of Athenry. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Maureen Igoe tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Margaret also known as Mags Dunleavy nee Kemple

Coolnafarna, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo and formerly of Moylough. Mass for Mags Dunleavy today at 12 in St. Brigid’s Church, Cloonbonniffe. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castlerea.

Mary Connolly nee McHugh

Mullagh, Loughrea. Reposing at her home today from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Connolly tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St.Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Finnure Cemetery.

William also known as Billy Kyne

Clydagh, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen for mass for Billy Kyne at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Ethna Fitzgerald nee Ruane

London, England and Belmont, Milltown. Mass for Ethna Fitzgerald today at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Milltown followed by interment of ashes at Kilgevrin Cemetery, Milltown.

Kathleen Mockler

Pearl River, New York and formerly of Currafarry, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. Funeral to take place in Hawthorn, New York. Memorial mass for Kathleen Mockler today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra.