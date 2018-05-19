15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Saturday 19th May, 2018

By Reception
May 19, 2018

Time posted: 8:52 am

James also known as Jimmy Mahon

Larragan, Rosscahill.  Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Sunday from 5.  Removal at 7 to Killannin Church.  Mass for Jimmy Mahon on Monday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  House private and family flowers only, by request.

Mary T Moran

Brandon Road, Drimnagh, Dublin and late of Derrysiskill, Killimor.  Mass for Mary T Moran tomorrow Sunday at 3 in Church of Our Lady of Good Council, Mourne Road, Drimnagh, Dublin.   Mary T Moran’s body will be donated to Medical Science.  Interment at a later date.   No flowers, by request.  Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harolds Cross, Dublin.

Alice Carroll nee O’Sullivan

Loggawannia, Headford.  Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this afternoon from 4.  Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claran.  Mass for Alice Carroll tomorrow Sunday at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Cargin cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

