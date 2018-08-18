Death Notices Saturday 18th August, 2018

Bridget Skehill nee Wade

Clonshecahill, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Sunday from 7. Removal at 9 to Kilimordaly Church. Mass for Bridget Skehill on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mairéad Rafferty-Connors

Carraroe House, Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4 until 7. Mass for Mairéad Rafferty-Connors tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill. Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.