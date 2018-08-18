15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Saturday 18th August, 2018

August 18, 2018

Bridget Skehill nee Wade

Clonshecahill, New Inn, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Sunday from 7.  Removal at 9 to Kilimordaly Church.  Mass for Bridget Skehill on Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mairéad Rafferty-Connors

Carraroe House, Kylebrack, Loughrea.  Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford today from 4 until 7.  Mass for Mairéad Rafferty-Connors tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill.  Funeral afterwards to Curra Cemetery.  House private tomorrow morning, by request.

