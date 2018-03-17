Death Notices Saturday 17th March, 2018

Evan Tully

Briarfort, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal from his family home on Monday to St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown for mass for Evan Tully at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Mattie Mannion Senior

Cloonoran, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Mass for Mattie Mannion Senior tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Aughiart Cemetery.

Tony Brennan

Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Tony Brennan on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

John Patrick also known as JP Screene

Windfield, Menlough, Co. Galway. Mass for JP Screene today at 2 in St. Mary’s Church, Skehana. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. House private this morning, by request.