Death Notices Saturday 17th February, 2018

Helen Keane nee Griffin

Ballykerin, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun. Mass for Helen Keane on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Peter Hession

Birmingham, England and formerly of Mira, Turloughmore. Mass for Peter Hession tomorrow Sunday at 2 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Brooklodge, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Philomena Cloherty nee O’Brien

Lehanagh, Cashel and formerly of Ballyglunin. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. James Church, Cashel. Mass for Philomena Cloherty on Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Moyrus Cemetery, Carna. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul.

Máirín Scanlon nee McDonagh

Cloch Mór, Baile na hAbhann. Mass for Máirín Scanlon today at 12 in Séipéal Naomh Cholmcille, Tully. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.