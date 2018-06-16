Death Notices Saturday 16th June, 2018

Kathleen Colledge

Corker, Gort and formerly of Nottingham, U.K. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan, Gort, tomorrow Sunday for mass for Kathleen Colledge at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Baby Aoife Wallace

Corbally South, Cummer, Tuam. Mass of the Angels for Baby Aoife Wallace at the home of her parents Brian and Lorraine tomorrow Sunday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House, funeral and graveyard private, by request.

Rita McGagh

Gardenfields, Tuam and Dublin. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Rita McGagh on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Patrick Lomasney

London and Pollnabrone, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Husband of Noirín Ward. Mass for Patrick Lomasney this morning at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough followed by interment of ashes at Menlough Cemetery.

Eimear Clancy nee Cannon

Sidheán, Spiddal and formerly of Moynalty, Co. Meath. Mass for Eimear Clancy today at 12 in Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal. Cremation to follow to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.