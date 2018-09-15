Death Notices Saturday 15th September, 2018

Pat Fahy

Allendara, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Mass for Pat Fahy on Monday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West and / or Galway Hospice.

Maureen Commins nee Broderick

Kiniska, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraiocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Maureen Commins on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Kevin Foley

St. Jarleth’s Court, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Kevin Foley tomorrow Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Oliver Gordon

Oldthort, Tynagh Road, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Laurence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Oliver Gordon tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery, Tynagh.

Crissie Delaney

Church Street, Ahascragh and formerly of Northbrook, Kilconnell. Reposing at The Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell today from 4. Removal at 6:30 to Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell. Mass for Crissie Delaney tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Kilconnell.

Gabriel also known as Galie Connors

Killeen, Corofin, Co. Clare and formerly of Ballinakill. Mass for Galie Connors today at 12 in St.Brigid’s Church, Corofin. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Laghtagoona. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.