Death Notices Saturday 14th July, 2018

Noel D’arcy

Monivea Road, Mervue and formerly of Knockroone, Headford. Reposing at the home of his niece, Marie Tierney, Clooniffe, Moycullen tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal on Monday to Church of the Holy Family, Mervue for mass for Noel D’arcy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery, Headford.

Bride Grealish nee Noone

Curragreane, Merlin Park and formerly of Daly’s Place, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Bride Grealish on Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Valerie Buckley nee Thornton

6 An Cregan, Barna and formerly of Clooncormac, Hollymount, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her home today from 3 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna for mass for Valerie Buckley at 2. Funeral aftewards to Reilig Realt Na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. House private on Sunday and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit, UHG.

Sean Costello

Coill Rua West, Inverin and formerly of Fermoile, Costello, Connemara. Reposing at Naughtons Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Sean Costello on Monday at 12 in Knock Church, Inverin. Funeral afterwards to Knock Cemetery, Inverin. House private and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Michael McDonagh

Blackrock, Peterswell. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 7. Removal at 8.30 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Michael McDonagh tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.

Paddy Kemple

Gurteen, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Paddy Kemple tomorrow Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.