Death Notices Saturday 14th April, 2018

Bridget Ward nee Ward

8 Gilmartin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Burn’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Bridget Ward on Monday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery.

Joe Quinn

Leic, Lettermore and Kent UK. Reposing at Ionad beside Lettermore Church tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Lettermore Church. Mass for Joe Quinn on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore cemetery.

Teresa Mullen nee Noone

Crossroads, Kilbannon, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Mass for Teresa Mullen tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon cemetery.

Jimmy Burke

Tohergar, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe. In his 100th year. Mass for Jimmy Burke today at 1 in St. Brendan’s Church, Toghergar. Funeral afterwards to Killian cemetery, Newbridge.

John Connolly

Sea Road, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church today from 3 until 5. Mass for John Connolly tomorrow Sunday at 1:30 in Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.