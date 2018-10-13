Death Notices Saturday 13th October, 2018

Con Crowley

Monksfield, Salthill. Reposing at his home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal on Monday to Christ the King Church Salthill to arrive for mass for Con Crowley at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Nicky Murray

Devon Gardens, Salthill and formerly of Curry, Curraghboy, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Christ the King Church, Salthill. Mass for Nicky Murray on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Corrib Ward Patient Comfort Fund UHG.

Nigel Costello

Stewarts Hospital, Palmerstown, Dublin and Headford. Nigel will be brought to St. Mary’s Church, Headford, for mass for Nigel Costello on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Stewarts Hospital, Dublin.

Keith Disconaut O’Hanlon

178 Lurgan Park, Renmore. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8 and again tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal on Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road for mass for Keith O’Hanlon at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Margaret Rabbitte

St. Anthony’s Terrace, Bohermore. Mass for Margaret Rabbitte today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mountpleasant Cemetery.