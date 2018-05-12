15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 2000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Saturday 12th May, 2018

By Reception
May 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:11 pm

 

Patrick also known and Padraic Davis

Inishnee, Roundstone, Connemara. Reposing at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Mass for Padraic Davis on Monday at 12. Funeral afterward to Gurteen Cemetery.

Tessie Forde nee Kelly

The Bungalow, Moyvilla, Oranmore.  Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7.  Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Sunday for mass for Tessie Forde at 1.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.  No flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

