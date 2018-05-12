Death Notices Saturday 12th May, 2018

Patrick also known and Padraic Davis

Inishnee, Roundstone, Connemara. Reposing at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Roundstone tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 7. Mass for Padraic Davis on Monday at 12. Funeral afterward to Gurteen Cemetery.

Tessie Forde nee Kelly

The Bungalow, Moyvilla, Oranmore. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Sunday for mass for Tessie Forde at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.