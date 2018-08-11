15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Saturday 11th August, 2018

By Reception
August 11, 2018

Time posted: 9:12 am

Gale Holmes

Queensland, Australia and formerly of Cookes Terrace, Bohermore.  Mass for Gale Holmes tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, Galway.

Patricia Taylor nee Lynch

Bell House, Dunmore Road, Tuam.  Reposing at her residence this evening from 6 until 8.  Private removal tomorrow Sunday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Patricia Taylor at 12:30.  Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.  No flowers, by request.

Fintan Madden

Fahy, Eyrecourt.  Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 6.  Removal at 7:30 to Fahy Church.  Mass for Fintan Madden tomorrow Sunday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Finnegan nee Donnellan

Ballyedmond, Clonberne.  Mass for Mary Ellen Finnegan this morning at 11:30 in Clonberne Church.  Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

