Death Notices Saturday 10th November, 2018

John also known as Sean Charleton

Oranbeg, Oranmore and formerly of Ballyglass, Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church today from 3. Removal at 5.30 to adjoining church. Mass for Sean Charleton tomorrow Sunday at 1.30 in Oranmore Church. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Margaret also known as Rita Connolly

Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Cordarra, Headford. Arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Headford, this evening at 7. Mass for Rita Connolly tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

Mark James Daly

Ballinfoyle Park, Headford Road. Mass for Mark James Daly today at 12 in Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.