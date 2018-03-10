Death Notices Saturday 10th March, 2018

Josie Barrett

181 Corrib Park and formerly of Knockalough, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Sunday from 3. Removal at 5 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Josie Barrett on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary also known as Mamie Donnellan

Srah, Loughrea and formerly of Lisnagranchy, Ardrahan. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea, tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken. Mass for Mamie Donnellan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Local Cemetery.

Peggy Keegan

Ardagh Village, County Longford, in her 98th year. Reposing

at the home of her daughter, Mary Hynes, Abbey, Loughrea this evening from

6 until 9. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Brigid’s Church, Ardagh for mass for Peggy Keegan at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Ellen Connolly nee Ruane

Belmont, Milltown, Tuam. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Ballindine this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for

Mary Ellen Connolly tomorrow Sunday at 1 in St. Josephs Church, Milltown. Funeral afterwards to Kilgevrin Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative care team, UHG.

Una Cunniffe

Bristol, UK and formerly of Caltra Park, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 7.30 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Una Cunniffe tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the Stroke Association.

Jarlath Conneely

Tulrush, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at his residence this evening from 6 to 8. Private removal to Sacred Heart Church , Belclare tomorrow morning for mass for Jarlath Conneeley at 10. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery.

Maureen O’Flaherty nee Conneely

Seapoint, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Maureen O’Flaherty tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Barna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí

Patricia Feeney nee Sweeney

173 Beech Park, Ballincollig, County Cork and formerly of High Street, Headford. Mass for Patricia Feeney today at 12 in St Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.