Death Notices Saturday 10th February, 2018

Michelle Kelly

Cosmona, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege arriving at St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea for mass for Michelle Kelly on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Maemie Golding nee Duggan

Bawnmore, Claregalway. In her 91st year. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Maemie Golding on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Jimmy Murphy

Carrowmoneen, Tuam and formerly of Holloway, London. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam, tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 7.30 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Jimmy Murphy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Sean also known as Seanie Kelly

Moore Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4 until 6. Removal afterwards to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Seanie Kelly tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to UHG Shannon Unit Comfort Fund.

Michael MacDonnacha

Rinn, Carraroe and formerly of Aibhnín, Bealadangan. Reposing at Lydon’s Funeral Home, Carraroe this evening from 5 until 7. Reposing again at his home tomorrow Sunday from 4. Mass for Michael MacDonnacha on Monday at 12 in Séipéal Mhic Dara, Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Clynagh Cemetery. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nicholas Barrett

Mincloon, Rahoon. Reposing at The O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Nicholas Barrett on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Mary Smyth nee Kennedy

Slieve, Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Cuan’s Church, Ahascragh today from 4 until 7. Mass for Mary Smyth tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery.

Marie Sarsfield

Park, Spiddal and formerly of Cloonabinna, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Marie Sarsfield tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Flanagan nee Comer

Esker, via Banagher. Reposing at her home today from 3 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday afternoon to Our Lady of Clonfert Church to arrive for mass for Mary Flanagan at 1. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.

Mark Madden Senior

Westbridge, Loughrea. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Mark Madden Senior at 12. Funeral afterwards to The Carmelite Abbey.

Johnny Morrissey

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England and formerly of Moneytige, Craughwell. Arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell today for mass for Johnny Morrissey at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.