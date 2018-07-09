Death Notices Monday 9th July, 2018

Mary Duffy nee Stuart

St. Brigids Court, Woodquay. Reposing at Irwins Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 6.30 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Mary Duffy on Wednesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Elizabeth Lydon nee Quirke

Upper Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 8. Private removal tomorrow Tuesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, for mass for Elizabeth Lydon at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. No Flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association or Galway Hospice.

Sister Loreto O’ Loghlen

St. Vincent’s Convent, Newtownsmith and formerly of Cullane, Ballyvaughan, Lisdoonvarna. Reposing at the Chapel at St. Vincent’s Convent today from 3. Removal at 6 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Sister Loreto O’ Loghlen tomorrow Tuesday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Convent Cemetery, Forster Street.

Daniel Keogh

Knocknacarra and formerly of Loughnane Terrace, Mervue. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Daniel Keogh tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Richard Mullins

Birmingham, England and formerly of Currabell, Dunmore. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Trittiford Road, Birmingham this evening at 7. Mass for Richard Mullins tomorrow Tuesday at 10. Burial afterwards to Robin Hood Cemetery. A separate mass for Richard Mullins also today at 10 in St. Nicholas’ Church, Dunmore.