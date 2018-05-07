Death Notices Monday 7th May, 2018

Annie Moran nee Murray

Tullybeg South, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow Tuesday from 6. Removal at 8 to her home. Funeral arriving at Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam on Wednesday for mass for Annie Moran at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to Kilclooney Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, by request.

Elizabeth Ward nee Fallon

Kidlawn, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege arriving to Our Lady of Rosary Church, Clonfad, tomorrow Tuesday, for mass for Elizabeth Ward at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegley Cemetery.

Brendan Curran

Esker, via Banagher. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal to Our Lady of Clonfert Church, tomorrow Tuesday, to arrive for mass for Brendan Curran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning, by request.

Hubert Diskin

Kiltartan, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 5 until 7. Remains arriving at St Colman’s Church, Gort tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Hubert Diskin at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltartan New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Johnny Coyne

Lettercallow, Lettermore, Connemara. Mass for Johnny Coyne today at 12 in Lettermore Church. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery.

Mary Dooley nee Earls

Curraneena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe. In her 93rd year. Reposing at the Sacred Heart Funeral Home, Kilconnell this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at the Sacred Heart Church tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Mary Dooley at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning, by request.