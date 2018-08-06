15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Death Notices Monday 6th August, 2018

August 6, 2018

Joseph O’Toole

Cushatrough, Clifden.  Reposing at his home, Cushatrough, today from 3 until 8.  Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Star of the Sea Church, Claddaghduff, to arrive for mass for Joseph O’Toole at 10.  Funeral afterwards to Omey Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Gobnait Conneely

Funeral mass for Gobnait Conneely today at 12 in Mervue.

Annie Conlon nee McDermott

Ballinlass, Mountbellew.  In her 92nd year.  Mass for Annie Conlon today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Mountbellew.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Mountbellew.

Bridget Mulryan

Church View, Tuam.  In her 103rd year.  Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Bridget Mulryan tomorrow Tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

