Death Notices Monday 5th March, 2018.

Philomena Owens nee McNamara

Clonmahaun, Whitegate, Co. Clare. Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7:30 to St. Molua’s Church, Ogonnelloe. Mass for Philomena Owens on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to The Hill Cemetery, Ogonnelloe.

Mary Harrold nee Walsh

St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Eircode E45 FA31 tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7 followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 7:30. Mass for Mary Harrold on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisboney Cemetery.

Margaret also known as Peggy Collins

Caheroyan Crescent, Athenry. In her 101st year. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of The Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Peggy Collins on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Patrick also known as Paddy McGrath

St. Francis Nursing Home, Kilkerrin and formerly of Boyounagh, Glenamaddy. Reposing at St. Francis Nursing Home, Kilkerrin tomorrow Tuesday from 4 until 6. Mass for Paddy McGrath on Wednesday at 1 in the Nursing Home Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Kilkerrin Cemetery.

Peggy Costello nee Smith

Dangan Heights and formerly of Lough Atalia Avenue, Renmore. Reposing at Áras Naofa in the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Peggy Costello on Wednesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick Faherty

Lower Salthill and formerly of Furbo. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Ignatius Church, Sea Road. Mass for Patrick Faherty on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Vincent also known as Vinny O’Sullivan

Dublin Road, Oranmore and formerly of Sea Road, Galway. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of Oranmore Church tomorrow Tuesday from 4. Removal at 7 to adjacent church. Mass for Vinny O’Sullivan on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Oranmore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Ernestine also known as Erno Little nee Ball

Abbey View, Adare, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kinvara Drive, Dublin. Reposing at her son Ken’s home in Gortacarnaun, Roscahill this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Holy Trinity Church, Adare for mass for Erno Little at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Kevin Ryan

Claureen, Attymon, Athenry and Ballinderry Nursing Home, Kilconnell. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Kevin Ryan tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in Killimordaly Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Carney

Lurgan, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence today from 4. Mass for Gerry Carney tomorrow Tuesday at 1 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Ita Goldbey nee Cleary

Castle Park and formerly of Bohermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Ita Goldbey tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Mary McInerney nee Corcoran

Claretuam, Tuam. Reposing at her home in Claretuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Mary McInerney tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards in Claretuam Cemetery.

Pat Dowd

Auburn, Dublin Road, Athlone and formerly of Corrandulla. Reposing at his residence today from 2 until 6:30. Mass for Pat Dowd tomorrow Tuesday at 10:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Athlone. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Drum. House private tomorrow, by request.