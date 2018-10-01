Death Notices Monday 1st October, 2018

Paul Page

Woodford. Reposing at his home tomorrow Tuesday from 6 until 8. Mass for Paul Page on Wednesday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, by request.

Thomas Houlihan

3 St. Ruadhan’s Terrace, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Ruadhan’s Church tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Thomas Houlihan at 11. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private tomorrow morning by request.

Padraig Donnellan

Coraneena, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Castlegar East, Ahascragh. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Tuesday from 4 to 7. Funeral cortege arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Kilconnell on Wednesday for mass for Padraig Donnellan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilconnell New Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning and family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit, UHG.

Kenneth Wilson

The Weirs Village, Tuam and formerly of Annagh West, Headford and Sheffield, England, in his 96th year. Burial to take place tomorrow Tuesday at 1 in Tuam Cemetery.

Laurence also known as Larry Mockler

Tycooly, Caltra, Ballinasloe, in his 91st year. Reposing at Caltra Community Centre this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Larry Mockler tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Tom also known as Tommy Faherty

Treasa-Le-Iosagáin, Rosscahill and formerly of Maumeen. Lettermore. Reposing at his residence this evening from 4. Removal at 6.30 to the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killanin. Mass for Tommy Faherty tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killanin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Marie Dympna De Brunner nee Kilbane

Knocknacarra and formerly of London. Reposing at St. Anthony’s Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra today from 4. Removal at 6.30 to the Church. Mass for Marie Dympna De Brunner tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Cremation Service on Wednesday at 10.30 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Lauren McLoughlin

Lissavalley Jackson, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam, for mass for Lauren McLoughlin at 11, followed by cremation to Shannon Crematorium at 1.30. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Christina also known as Chrissie Cunningham nee Smyth

Cross, New Inn, Ballinasloe. In her 97th year. Reposing at Áras Mhuire within the ground of St. Killian’s Church, New Inn this evening from 5.30. Removal at 8 to adjacent church. Mass for Chrissie Cunningham tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Grange Cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pat Noone

Woodstock. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen, this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Pat Noone tomorrow Tuesday at 11 in St Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Funeral afterwards to Bushypark Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Galway.