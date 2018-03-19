Death Notices Monday 19th March, 2018

Martin Clarke

Clarke’s Tavern, Corrandulla and formerly of Ennistymon, Tuam and Terenure, Dublin. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Martin Clarke tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery, Ballyglunin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice and Alzheimer’s Association.

Padraic Clarke

Mackney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s funeral home, Ballinasloe today from 4 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Tuesday to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Padraic Clarke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Thomas also known as Tom Silke

Old Cross Road, Tuam and formerly of Gurteen, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral home, Dunmore, this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady and St. Nicholas Church, Dunmore. Mass for Tom Silke tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.

Margaret also known as Margie Conway nee McWalter

Clybaun Road and formerly of Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna, today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Roscommon, arriving at 7.30 approximately. Mass for Margie Conway tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfad Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Eithne Murphy nee McGann

Dundrun, Dublin and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe. Mass for Eithne Murphy this morning at 10.30 in Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum. Funeral afterwards to Ahascragh New Cemetery, at 3 approximately.

Evan Tully

Briarfort, Williamstown. Removal from his family home today to St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown for mass for Evan Tully at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.