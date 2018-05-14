Death Notices Monday 14th May, 2018

Padraig Scanlon

Derrykyle, Costello, Connemara. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to Tully Church. Mass for Padraig Scanlon on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Maoghroas Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Naomh Colmcille Church, Tully, Ballinahown.

Eileen Grealish nee Murphy

Lisheenkyle, Oranmore and formerly Lackindarra, Glenville, county Cork. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 8.30. Arriving to Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Eileen Grealish at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. House private today and tomorrow, and Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to The Poor Clares.

Donal Bell, School Road

Castlegar. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5 until 6.30. Private removal from his home to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Donal Bell tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Carrowbrowne Cemetery.

Michael-John Noone

Gortnamona, Headford and formerly of Chicago. Mass for Michael-John Noone today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.