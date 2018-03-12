Death Notices Monday 12th March, 2018

Eileen Lovett nee Lyden

Newcastle. Funeral mass of Thanksgiving will take place tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in the Galway Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery Headford. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Patricia also known as Pat McNamara nee McEvoy

Ceannt Avenue, Mervue and formerly of St. Patrick’s Avenue. Mass for Pat McNamara today at 10 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry.

Billy Mannion

Castlepark, Ballybane and formerly of Palmyra Park. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane. Mass for Billy Mannion tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland.

Eileen Heaney nee Donnelly

Cashelmara, Salthill and formerly of Henry Street and Riverside. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, for mass for Eileen Heaney tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. House private, by request.

Mary also known as Mamie Donnellan

Srah, Loughrea and formerly of Lisnagranchy, Ardrahan. Mass for Mamie Donnellan today at 11 in Church of the Holy Family, Clostoken. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Local Cemetery.