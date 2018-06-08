Death Notices Friday 8th June, 2018.

Gerard O’Donnell

Boula, Portumna and formerly of Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Killimor Church. Mass for Gerard O’Donnell tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Sally McDonagh nee Walsh

Gortatleava, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Sally McDonagh tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Bill Burke

Manusflynn, Kilcoona. Reposing at Ryders Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick and Cuana Church, Corner Chapel. Mass for Bill Burke tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcoona Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Bridie Lawless nee Murphy

Lisheen, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 7. Removal at 9 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Bridie Lawless tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen Cemetery.

Michael Fogarty

Crusheen, Co. Clare. Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Crusheen this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Cronan’s Church, Crusheen. Mass for Michael Fogarty tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilawinna Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Gregory also known as Mo Fallon

Camilaun Park, Newcastle and formerly of New York. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road this morning for mass for Mo Fallon at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.