Death Notices Friday 6th July, 2018

John Henry Culbert

Vancouver, Canada and formerly of Gurtluskey, Portumna. Service for John Henry Culbert on Sunday at 2 in Christ Church, Portumna followed by burial of ashes in adjoining cemetery.

Mary better known as Maidie Conheeney

Brooke House, Mountbellew and formerly of Rabane, Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Mary Conheeney tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Sal Ó Máille nee Gleeson

Fr. Griffin Road and formerly of Gleeson’s Shop St. Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Sal Ó Máille tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Thomas Keane

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at the O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this afternoon from 1. Removal at 3 to the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Thomas Keane tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Joe Shalvey

London and formerly of Killeenadeema and Glencolmcille, Co Donegal. Leaving Shannon Airport this evening at 5 via Loughrea to arrive at his residence at Main Street, Cashel, Glencolmcille for reposal from 10pm approximately. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille for mass for Joe Shalvey at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patrick also known as Pakie Flanagan

Newcastle, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Mass for Pakie Flanagan in St Catherine’s Church, Aughrim today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbey Cemetery, Kilconnell.