Death Notices Friday 6th April, 2018  

By Reception
April 6, 2018

Time posted: 8:13 am

Bridie Kelly nee Ward

Derrybrien, Loughrea. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort today from 5.30. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrybrien. Mass for Bridie Kelly tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Derrybrien Cemetery.

Cyril Enright

Raford, Kiltullagh, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry today from 6. Removal at 8 to Kiltullagh Church. Mass for Cyril Enright tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltullagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Glynn

Kilcurriff, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Coleman’s room adjoining St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin today from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Michael Glynn tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Mary Moran nee Loughnane

Woodford. Mass for Mary Moran today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

