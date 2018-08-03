Death Notices Friday 3rd August, 2018

Sr Marie Connolly

Ursuline Sisters, Árd Chiarian, Shannonbridge, Athlone, Co. Roscommon and late of Tycooly, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Arriving at St Ciaran’s Church, Shannonbridge this evening at 6. Mass for Sr Marie Connolly tomorrow, Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Ursuline Cemetery, Finisklin, Sligo.

Harry Anderson

Naas Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, Co. Kildare today from 4 with prayers at 7. Removal tomorrow, Saturday at 10:30 to Dominican College Church for mass for Harry Anderson at 11. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Grantstown Daycare Centre, Wexford.

Brendan Hawkins

Ballinacurra, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Mass for Brendan Hawkins tomorrow, Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Brendan McDaid

Ashgrove Apartment 2, Ballyquirke, Moycullen and formerly of Ballylawn, Moville, Co. Donegal. Reposing at his parents’ home in Ballylawn, Moville, Co. Donegal this evening from 7 until 10 and again tomorrow, Saturday morning from 10 until 10 at night. Removal on Sunday to St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Co. Donegal for mass for Brendan McDaid at 12. Private cremation afterwards in Cavan.

Harry Cowgill

San Francisco and Clifden. Arriving at Dublin Airport today with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden arriving at 8 approximately. Mass for Harry Cowgill tomorrow, Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Muighinis cemetery, Carna.

Baby Michael Cleary

Carrowbrowne, Headford Road. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballybane. Mass of the Angels for Baby Michael Cleary tomorrow, Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.