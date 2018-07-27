Death Notices Friday 27th July, 2018.

Teresa Quinn

Cloonacusha, Killimor and formerly of London, UK and Abbey. Reposing at the Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Mass for Teresa Quinn tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Killimor.

Mary Duggan nee Duggan

Lakeview, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to the church. Mass for Mary Duggan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Connie Ryan nee Quinn

Ballinderry, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin today from 4. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Connie Ryan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilmoylan Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care or Missionaries of the Sisters of the Holy Rosary, Zambia.

Harry McMahon

Bristol UK and formerly of The Fair Green, Woodford. Reposing at his residence in Woodford this evening from 5:30 until 8:30. Mass for Harry McMahon tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Carmel Whyte nee Harney

Cappanaughtan, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe and formerly of Kilcrin, Ahascragh. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Mass for Carmel Whyte tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Portiuncula Hospital.

Betty McPartlan nee Ward

Sheena, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Mother of Mary and Martin McPartlan, Galway. Reposing at her daughter in law Margaret and the late Packie McPartlan’s home in Derrycullinan, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim today from 4 until 8. Mass for Betty McPartlan tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Bridget’s Church, Drumkeerin. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private outside reposing times, by request.