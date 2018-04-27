Death Notices Friday 27th April, 2018.

Bridget also known as Bridie Reynagh Hill nee O’Rourke

Clonfert. Reposing at Clonfert Hall this evening from 5 until 7 followed by removal to Our Lady of Clonfert Church. Mass for Bridie Reynagh Hill tomorrow Saturday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.

Bernadette Fallon

Forest View, Ballygar and formerly of Gowla, Ballinamore Bridge. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Mass for Bernadette Fallon tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Michael also known as Micheál Walsh

Ardvarna, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Micheál Walsh tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Brendan Farrell

Springfield Court, Castlebar and formerly of Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home in Springfield Court tomorrow Saturday from 6 until 8. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar at 11:30 for mass for Brendan Farrell at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Castlebar. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Castlebar.

Vincent Loughnane

Los Angeles and formerly of Monivea. Memorial mass for Vincent Loughnane in Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea this evening evening at 7:30.

Bridie Tierney nee Beatty

Corrib Park, Newcastle and formerly of Knock, Inverin, Connemara. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin today from 4. Removal at 6 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Bridie Tierney tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tommy Varden

Clochrán, Kilcloghan’s, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Tommy Varden tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Mary Kelly nee McElroy

Old Road, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Kelly tomorrow Saturday at 2:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Andrew Quinn

Ballaghlea, Ballygar. Mass for Andrew Quinn today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Newbridge. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Church Restoration Fund.