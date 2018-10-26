Death Notices Friday 26th October, 2018

Mollie Murphy nee Coen

Ballindive, Ardrahan. In her 91st year. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Mollie Murphy tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.

Gerry Casserly

London and formerly of Lissavalley, Jackson, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Gerry Casserly tomorrow Saturday at 3. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Siobhán Sweeney

Na Cloch Rua, Cuileann, Carraroe. Mass for Siobhán Sweeney this morning at 10:30 in Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal. Funeral afterwards to Coilleach Cemetery.