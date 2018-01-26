Death Notices Friday 26th January, 2018

Sister Columba Rattigan

Sisters of Mercy, Loughrea and formerly of Carrick, Ballymore, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Reposing at the Mercy Convent, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday from 3. Removal at 6 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Sister Columba Rattigan on Sunday at 3. Burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

Rick Grealish

Cregboy, Claregalway. Reposing at Sioraiocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway tomorrow Saturday from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Rick Grealish on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, UHG.

Joe Walsh

Riverside Court, Tuam and formerly of Tullinadaly Road, Tuam and Blindwell, Kinconly. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Joe Walsh tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU Patient Comfort Fund.

Ann Caulfield nee Ruane

4 Prospect, Athenry. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 8. Cortege arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Saturday for mass for Ann Caulfield at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.

Martin Byron

Ballymannion, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Martin Byron tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlough New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ability West, Mountbellew.

May Dolan nee Whyte

Lowtown, Ballydangan, Athlone. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 4 until 7. Mass for May Dolan tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Moore. Funeral afterwards to Moore New Cemetery.

Betty Eager nee Hayes

11 Forest Glade, Portumna and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and Ballinakill, Loughrea. Mass for Betty Eager tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballinakill followed by interment of ashes in Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Padraig Joseph Keane

Tiernakill, Maam. Mass for Padraig Joseph Keane today at 1 in Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin, Maam. Funeral afterwards to Breenane Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Palliative Care.