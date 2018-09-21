Death Notices Friday 21st September, 2018

Bridget Duffy nee Ward

Barnaboy, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel, Lackagh this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Bridget Duffy tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Paddy Holland

Sydney and formerly of Kilbeacanty. Funeral mass for Paddy Holland tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Kilbeacanty Church. Burial of ashes afterwards in Rathkerin Cemetery.

Carmel Martin nee Rushe

Derreen, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kilkerrin Community Centre this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to her family residence. Mass for Carmel Martin tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Joseph’s Church, Kilkerrin. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, UHG.

Donald also known as Donie Monahan

Bridge Road, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Donie Monahan tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Bridie Hallinan nee Cunningham

Main Street, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Bridie Hallinan tomorrow Saturday at 12:30 in St. Coleman’s Church, Craughwell. Funeral afterwards to Ballymore Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Patrick John also known as Seán Connelly

Athenry Road, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Seán Connelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Mill Race Nursing Home, Bridge Street, Ballinasloe.