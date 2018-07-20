Death Notices Friday 20th July, 2018.

Myra O’Halloran

London and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at William Dunphy Funeral Services, Brockley, London SE4 next Thursday, July 26th from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Mary Magdalene Church, Comerford Road, London SE4 arriving at 7:30. Mass for Myra O’Halloran on Friday July 27th at 12. Funeral afterwards to Brenchley Gardens Cemetery, London. Mass will also be offered for Myra and her son Charlie tomorrow Saturday evening at 6 in Realt na Mara Church, Lettermullen.

Angela Murphy nee Dooley

Gurrane, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Angela Murphy tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Myra Fahy

Laurel Lodge, Dublin 15 and formerly of London and Gurranebeg, Bearnadearg, Tuam. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown this evening from 5 followed by removal to Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge arriving at 7. Mass for Myra Fahy tomorrow Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery, Tuam arriving at 3 approximately.

Phil Monahan nee Hennelly

Firpark, Gort. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Anne’s Church, Shanaglish. Mass for Phil Monahan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Martin also known as Mattie Walsh

Laragh, Attymon, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Iomar’s Church, Killimordaly. Mass for Mattie Walsh tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Eileen Egan nee Reilly

Rabane, Castleblakeney, Ballinasloe. Mass for Eileen Egan today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Bernadette Derrane nee Coyne

Quinn Terrace, Mervue and formerly of Colmcille Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to adjoining church. Mass for Bernadette Derrane tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Pat also known as Patrick Kilgarriff

Ballyconlaugh, Headford and formerly of Dunmore. Mass for Patrick Kilgarriff today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Funeral afterwards to Cargin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.