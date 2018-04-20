Death Notices Friday 20th April, 2018.

Claire Curran nee Ahern

Furrymeelia West, Barna and formerly of M.T. Pockets, Prospect Hill and Ballyknock, Dungourney, Co. Cork. Reposing at The Cillín in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna tomorrow Saturday from 2 until 5. Mass for Claire Curran on Sunday at 2:30 in Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Rosbel’s Room, in collaboration with the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Teresa Concarr nee Tumelty

Coolarne, Turloughmore. Reposing at Our Lady’s Chapel Mortuary, Lackagh tomorrow Saturday from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Mass for Teresa Concarr on Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Tony Whelan

Polnahallia, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Ryder’s Funeral Home, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Mary Immaculate Church, Caherlistrane. Mass for Tony Whelan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Liam Philbin

Ardane, Clonbur. Mass for Liam Philbin today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery. House private, by request.