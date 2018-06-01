Death Notices Friday 1st June, 2018.

Kathleen also known as Kay Davis

The Nook, Merville, Oranmore. Mass for Kay Davis today at 1 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Removal afterwards to NUIG Donor Programme to honour Kathleen’s wishes to aid silent teaching at UHG. House private, by request.

Oliver Mahon

Lavally, Gort. Arriving at St. Columba’s Church, Kilbeacanty this evening for prayers at approximately 6:30. Mass for Oliver Mahon tomorrow Saturday at 12. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Michael Kyne

Balally, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Deerfield, Moycullen. Reposing at Peter Massey Funeral Home, Balally Shopping Centre today from 1:30. Removal at 3 to Deerfield, Moycullen. Funeral cortege to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen tomorrow Saturday morning for mass for Michael Kyne at 10. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Martina Flanagan nee Jordan

32 Castlepark, Ballybane and formerly of College Road. Reposing at her home in Castlepark this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballybane for mass for Martina Flanagan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and no flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Maria Carmela Joyce nee Restaino

The Old Forge, Ardrahan. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Teresa’s Church, Labane for mass for Maria Carmela Joyce at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Galway Hospice.

Agnes also known as Aggie White nee Finnerty

Walshtown, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor this evening from 5 until 8. Removal from her home tomorrow Saturday to Killoran Church for mass for Aggie White at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeygormican Cemetery.

Josephine Flood nee Hickey

Parkroe, Craughwell and formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at her home in Parkroe this evening from 6:30 to 9:30. Arriving at St. Colman’s Church, Craughwell tomorrow Saturday for mass for Josephine Flood at 12. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Paschal Hogan

Killelane, Tuam. Mass for Paschal Hogan today at 11 in Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery.

Paddy Donohue

Derryhiney, Portumna. Mass for Paddy Donohue today at 10 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.