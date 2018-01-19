Death Notices Friday 19th January, 2018.

Bridie Whelan nee Treston

Old Galway Road, Loughrea and formerly of Kilburn, London and Purawnes, Hollymount, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Mass for Bridie Whelan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Paddy Ganly

Crosheen, Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan and formerly of Lisheen, Glenamaddy. Reposing at his home in Ballinderreen today from 3 until 8. Mass for Paddy Ganly tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo Cemetery. House private tomorrow Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Mary Larkin nee Brennan

Craughwell, Laurencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Kiltormer Nursing Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Kiltormer. Mass for Mary Larkin tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer Old Cemetery.

Julie Cahill

Old Road, Tuam and formerly of Craughwell. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Julie Cahill tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Athenry Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Apostolic Works.

Dympna Sylver

Coscorrig Crescent, Loughrea and formerly of Ballymana. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea today for mass for Dympna Sylver at 12. Funeral afterwards to Labane Cemetery.