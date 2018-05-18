Death Notices Friday 18th May, 2018

Mary Corcoran nee Coyne

Briarhill, Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Mary Corcoran tomorrow at 10. Funeral afterwards to Lisheen cemetery.

John Jennings

New Jersey, USA and formerly of Lurgan, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Memorial mass for John Jennings this evening at 8 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle.

Moira Daly nee Roland

Furzy Park, Kilchreest. Mass for Moira Daly today at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Ahearne-Daly

Ballygasty and formerly of Main Street, Loughrea. Mass for Patricia Ahearne Daly today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Harold’s Cross Hospice Foundation.