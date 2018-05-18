15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Death Notices Friday 18th May, 2018

By Reception
May 18, 2018

Time posted: 10:40 am

Mary Corcoran nee Coyne

Briarhill, Castlegar.  Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar.  Mass for Mary Corcoran tomorrow at 10.  Funeral afterwards to Lisheen cemetery.

John Jennings

New Jersey, USA and formerly of Lurgan, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Memorial mass for John Jennings this evening at 8 in St. Michael’s Church, Cappataggle.

Moira Daly nee Roland

Furzy Park, Kilchreest.    Mass for Moira Daly today at 12 in St. Teresa’s Church, Castledaly.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Patricia Ahearne-Daly

Ballygasty and formerly of Main Street, Loughrea.    Mass for Patricia Ahearne Daly today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea.  Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery, Loughrea.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Harold’s Cross Hospice Foundation.

print
Death Notices
2 lads on their way to the Rolling Stones last night! – Molly in the Morning
May 17, 2018
Death Notices Thursday 17th May, 2018
May 16, 2018
Deathnotices Wednesday 16th May, 2018
May 15, 2018
Deathnotices Tuesday 15th May, 2018