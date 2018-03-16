Death Notices Friday 16th March, 2018.

Bridie Conroy nee Scully

Ballingarry, Roscrea and formerly of Oldhart, Portumna. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, today from 4:30 to 7:30. Private removal from her residence tomorrow Saturday to The Pike Church for mass for Bridie Conroy at 2. Funeral afterwards to Ballingarry Cemetery.

John Patrick also known as JP Screene

Windfield, Menlough, Co. Galway. Reposing at his family home today from 2 until 8. Mass for JP Screene tomorrow Saturday at 2 in St. Mary’s Church, Skehana. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery. House private tomorrow morning, by request.

Johnnie Griffin

Keeraunmore, Carraroe. Mass for Johnnie Griffin this morning at 10 in Séipéal Mhic Dara, Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Barradoire Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request.

Anne Donohue

Derryhiney, Portumna. Mass for Anne Donohue this morning at 11 in St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Calvery Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology and Palliative Care, Portiuncula Hospital.

Martin Higgins

Tiernakill, Maam. Mass for Martin Higgins today at 12 in Church of the Nativity, Kilmilkin. Funeral afterwards to Brennane Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.