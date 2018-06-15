15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Friday 15th June, 2018.

By Reception
June 15, 2018

Time posted: 8:10 am

Francis also known as Frank Connolly

Carnane, Kilcolgan.  In his 89th year.  Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening  from 6.  Removal at 8:30 to Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge.  Mass for Frank Connolly tomorrow Saturday at 1:30.  Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery.

Eimear  Clancy nee Cannon

Sidheán, Spiddal and formerly of Moynalty, Co. Meath.  Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 7:30 to Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal.  Mass for Eimear Clancy tomorrow Saturday at 12.  Cremation to follow to Shannon Crematorium.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

