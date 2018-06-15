Death Notices Friday 15th June, 2018.

Francis also known as Frank Connolly

Carnane, Kilcolgan. In his 89th year. Reposing at Suaimhneas in the grounds of Clarinbridge Church this evening from 6. Removal at 8:30 to Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Mass for Frank Connolly tomorrow Saturday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery.

Eimear Clancy nee Cannon

Sidheán, Spiddal and formerly of Moynalty, Co. Meath. Reposing at Naughton’s Funeral Home, Knock, Inverin this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Cill Éinde Church, Spiddal. Mass for Eimear Clancy tomorrow Saturday at 12. Cremation to follow to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.