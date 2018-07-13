Death Notices Friday 13th July, 2018

Paddy Kemple

Gurteen, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Saturday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to Church of Our Lady and St Nicholas, Dunmore. Mass for Paddy Kemple on Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore cemetery.

Florence also known as Florrie Madden nee Ledwith

Upper Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 6:45. Removal at 8:15 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Florence Madden tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery.

Patricia Mahon nee Mulhern

Clamperpark, Athenry. Reposing at her home this evening from 6 until 8. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry tomorrow Saturday for mass for Patricia Mahon at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to New cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Cancer Care.

Nancy O’Neill nee Finnegan

Ashgrove Road, Newcastle and formerly of Listhomas Roe, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street today from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Nancy O’Neill tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Ann Uí Fhlartharta nee Walsh

London and formerly of Loch Conaortha, Cill Chiaráin. Reposing at the residence of her son Johnny Flaherty in Leargaun, Moycullen this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Ann Uí Fhlartharta tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Seipeál Mhic Dara, Carraroe. Funeral afterwards to Barr an Doire Cemetery, Carraroe.

Martin McDonagh

Davis Road, Shantalla. Mass for Martin McDonagh in Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road this morning at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Donations, if desired, to RNLI.