Death Notices Friday 10th August, 2018.

Frank Connolly

Oakwood, Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at Mannion’s Funeral Home, Abbeyknockmoy this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Mass for Frank Connolly tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Finnegan nee Donnellan

Ballyedmond, Clonberne. Reposing at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Funeral Home, Clonberne this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Clonberne Church. Mass for Mary Ellen Finnegan tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Clonberne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Mary Broderick nee Walsh

Carrowbrowne and late of Mervue and Castlegar. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Mass for Mary Broderick tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Eileen Cunningham nee King

Togher, Tuam. Mass for Eileen Cunningham today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to Creevaghbawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Quest Brain Injury Services, Galway.

Patrick also known as Pat or Padraic Burke

Grallagh and Garrybreeda, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Leitrim, Loughrea today for mass for Patrick Burke at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery. House private this morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.