FYI - News for Galway

Deadline looms for submissions on major urban village plan for Ardaun

By GBFM News
February 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The deadline is looming for public submissions on a plan for a major new urban village at Ardaun on the east side of the city.

Changes were made to the original Ardaun Local Area Plan following comprehensive feedback from the public.

Traffic, pollution and the need to preserve the Irish language are among the main concerns of the Galway public in relation to the development.

The Ardaun plan aims to develop the area as a people and business-friendly urban village, well connected with the greater city and its environs, where a sustainable framework for private and public investment is available.

It covers the period from 2018-2024.

The deadline for submissions on the amended plan is 4pm tomorrow (Friday 23/2)

