15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Deadline approaching for tenders for new build at Clarin College in Athenry

By GBFM News
July 4, 2018

Time posted: 9:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The deadline for tenders for the new secondary school project at Clarin College in Athenry closes in the coming weeks.

The new facility will include a two-classroom special needs unit, sports hall, general purpose hall and student and teacher facilities.

There will also be 90 car parking spaces, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.

It’s to cater for 1,000 students with construction expected to begin towards the end of this year.

The project went to tender at the end of May with a deadline set for interested bids by July 19th.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Wednesday 4th July, 2018.
Association of Catholic Priests to gather in Tuam ahead of Papal visit
July 4, 2018
Call to prioritise Oughterard footbridge ahead of longer-term roadbridge plan
July 4, 2018
Boston Scientific plans new office block in Ballybrit
July 4, 2018
Association of Catholic Priests to gather in Tuam ahead of Papal visit

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 3, 2018
Volunteers and boats needed for Galway Bay Swim
July 3, 2018
Alan Murphy appointed Galway United manager, Mark Herrick joins as assistant manager
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK