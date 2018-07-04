Deadline approaching for tenders for new build at Clarin College in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The deadline for tenders for the new secondary school project at Clarin College in Athenry closes in the coming weeks.

The new facility will include a two-classroom special needs unit, sports hall, general purpose hall and student and teacher facilities.

There will also be 90 car parking spaces, ball courts and a new pedestrian and cycle path along the R348.

It’s to cater for 1,000 students with construction expected to begin towards the end of this year.

The project went to tender at the end of May with a deadline set for interested bids by July 19th.