Dayna Finn and Bronagh Power-Cassidy announced as Ireland Under 18 women’s co-captains ahead of historic debut at Division A European Championships

Head coach of the Ireland Under 18 women’s team Patrick O’Neill has today announced two co-captains who will led Ireland into a historic first ever appearance at A Division basketball.

Dayna Finn (Mayo) and Bronagh Power-Cassidy (Dublin) have been selected to lead the Under 18 team at their debut at the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Championship Division A, which tips off this Saturday in Udine, Italy.

“It’s a huge honour to represent the team and Ireland as co-captains,” Finn said. “We know that it is a big step up to Division A, but we have prepared well and we know what we’re up against, so we’ll be ready for Poland on Saturday.”

Power-Cassidy added: “We are both delighted, it’s such an honour, and to do it with a great bunch of girls is even better. We’re all ready to get going now, our first match is on Saturday and we’re really looking forward to it. Last year was an amazing achievement – it was unforgettable – and we know that this is going to be a tough challenge, but we’re all really excited to get going.”

Ireland Under 18 Women’s Fixtures

FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Championship Division A

(Note: All times listed are Irish times)

Saturday, August 4th

Group Games

Ireland v Poland, 17.45

Sunday, August 5th

Group Games

Russia v Ireland, 15.30

Monday, August 6th

Group Games

Ireland v France, 20.00

Wednesday, August 8th

Round of 16

Thursday, August 9th

Classification Games

Saturday, August 11th

Classification Games

Sunday, August 12th

Classification Games

Official event website: http://www.fiba.basketball/europe/u18women/2018/



The Ireland Under 18 Women’s team 2018:

Annaliese Murphy, Colaiste an Phiarsaigh, Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Bronagh Power-Cassidy, Holy Faith Clontarf, DCU Mercy

Dayna Finn, NUIG, NUIG Mystics

Enya Maguire, Ulidia Integrated College, Ulster University Elks

Ella McCloskey, Mount Temple, Pyrobel Killester

Eve Nealon, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Celtics

Katie Williamson, Setanta College, Liffey Celtics BC

Lynn Tunnah, St Louis High School, Templeogue BC

Maeve Ó Séaghdha, Holy Faith Clontarf, DCU Mercy

Maeve Phelan, Scoil Chroist Ri, Portlaoise Panthers

Niamh Masterson, Colaiste Chiarain Community School, Liffey Celtics BC

Nicole Clancy, St Mary’s College, DCU Mercy