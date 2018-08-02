Dayna Finn and Bronagh Power-Cassidy announced as Ireland Under 18 women’s co-captains ahead of historic debut at Division A European Championships

Head coach of the Ireland Under 18 women’s team Patrick O’Neill has today announced two co-captains who will led Ireland into a historic first ever appearance at A Division basketball.
Dayna Finn (Mayo) and Bronagh Power-Cassidy (Dublin) have been selected to lead the Under 18 team at their debut at the FIBA Under 18 Women’s European Championship Division A, which tips off this Saturday in Udine, Italy.
“It’s a huge honour to represent the team and Ireland as co-captains,” Finn said. “We know that it is a big step up to Division A, but we have prepared well and we know what we’re up against, so we’ll be ready for Poland on Saturday.”
Power-Cassidy added: “We are both delighted, it’s such an honour, and to do it with a great bunch of girls is even better. We’re all ready to get going now, our first match is on Saturday and we’re really looking forward to it. Last year was an amazing achievement – it was unforgettable – and we know that this is going to be a tough challenge, but we’re all really excited to get going.”
Saturday, August 4th
Group Games
Ireland v Poland, 17.45
Sunday, August 5th
Group Games
Russia v Ireland, 15.30
Monday, August 6th
Group Games
Ireland v France, 20.00
Wednesday, August 8th
Round of 16
Thursday, August 9th
Classification Games
Saturday, August 11th
Classification Games
Sunday, August 12th
Classification Games
Official event website: http://www.fiba.basketball/europe/u18women/2018/
The Ireland Under 18 Women’s team 2018:
Annaliese Murphy, Colaiste an Phiarsaigh, Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Bronagh Power-Cassidy, Holy Faith Clontarf, DCU Mercy
Dayna Finn, NUIG, NUIG Mystics
Enya Maguire, Ulidia Integrated College, Ulster University Elks
Ella McCloskey, Mount Temple, Pyrobel Killester
Eve Nealon, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Celtics
Katie Williamson, Setanta College, Liffey Celtics BC
Lynn Tunnah, St Louis High School, Templeogue BC
Maeve Ó Séaghdha, Holy Faith Clontarf, DCU Mercy
Maeve Phelan, Scoil Chroist Ri, Portlaoise Panthers
Niamh Masterson, Colaiste Chiarain Community School, Liffey Celtics BC
Nicole Clancy, St Mary’s College, DCU Mercy