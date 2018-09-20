David Kitt And Emma Slevin Ready To Take On The World At Youth Olympics

Athenry Golf Club’s David Kitt and Renmore Gymnast Emma Slevin are finalising their preparations ahead of the start of the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires that runs from October 6th to October 18th.

This year’s games will feature over 4,000 athletes and over 32 sports. This will be the first outing for Team Ireland since the unveiling of the new logo and name.

This will be the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years. The Games provide invaluable Olympic experience and competition for talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from over 200 countries around the world.

The event replicates many features of the Summer Olympic Games with a fully maintained Athletes’ Village. In recognition of the role the games play in the development of future athletes, the Youth Olympic Games also integrates a Culture and Education programme.

Emma will feature in the Womens Artistic Programme starting with the floor on the 7th of October while David will feature in the Mens Individual and Mixed Team Events starting on the 9th.

Wishing the team luck in their competition, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane says, “Our team is made up of talented and committed athletes, who have worked hard to qualify for these Games, where they take on the world’s best in their fields. This will undoubtedly be a significant stepping stone for them in their sporting careers. As ever, none of this would be possible without the support of their families, coaches, NGBs, Sport Ireland High Performance Unit and Sport Ireland Institute.”

CEO Peter Sherrard outlines the role played by the Youth Olympic Games in the athlete’s career, “The Youth Olympic Games plays an important role in athlete development. Competing at the top level provides great experience to young athletes and being part of a multi-sport competition adds an extra element of learning for our next generation of talent.”