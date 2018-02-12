Damien Browne 150 Miles From Finish Line In Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge

Solo Atlantic Rower Damian Browne is now under 150 miles from the Finish Line of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The former Leinster and Connacht Rugby Star set off on his 4,800km crossing on Thursday, 14th December from the Canary Islands and will finish in Antigua over the next few days. The Solo Atlantic Rower has now been at sea with his boat Gulliver’s Travels for over eight weeks.

Damian has taken on the challenge as an extreme trial of his mental and physical strength. As a solo rower there has been no support boat and no company for Damian, just himself and a boatload of food to sustain him on his journey. He is also rowing in an effort to raise funds for his chosen charities MADRA Dog Rescue & Adoption, Médecins Sans Frontieres and the Strong Roots Foundation School Rwanda.

No stranger to a test of self during his Rugby Career, Damian completed his first international physical and mental challenge in April 2016 when he ran the Marathon des Sables in the Moroccan Sahara. This fulfilled a dream of his which was 12 years in the making. He then set his sights on his next perilous venture. Damian came upon the Talisker Whisky Challenge and discovered that more people have summited Everest and been into space than have successfully rowed the Atlantic Ocean.

To see Damian come into shore on Facebook Live and how to donate to charity partners visit his Facebook Page Damian Browne – Atlantic Row. Here you will also get a glimpse into his solo Atlantic Rowing journey to date.