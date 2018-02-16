Damian Browne Finishes Solo Atlantic Row

Damian Browne has crossed the finish line of his Solo Atlantic Row. He finished the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge at 7.40pm Irish Time. The former Leinster and Connacht Rugby Star set off on his 4,800km crossing on Thursday, 14th December from the Canary Islands and landed in Antigua today after 64 days at sea. The Solo Atlantic Rower has endured many challenges over the nine weeks spent on his boat Gulliver’s Travels including capsizing on at least three occasions, battling huge waves and fierce winds, suffering blisters, sores and a head laceration, and on his final few days Damian even faced the prospect of being mowed down by a cargo ship.

Greeting him upon his arrival were his parents Mary & Joe, sister Gillian and brother Andrew. They have been anxiously following his journey since he left La Gomera in the Canary Islands more than two months ago.

Speaking upon his triumphant arrival Damian said “it feels so good to finally arrive to such an amazing welcome in Antigua after nine weeks of suffering and hardship. Without a doubt this is the toughest challenge I have ever taken on – but one I’ll never forget.”

Damian took on the challenge as an extreme trial of his mental and physical strength. As a solo rower there was no support boat and no company for Damian, just himself and a boatload of food to sustain him on his journey. Healso rowed in an effort to raise funds for his chosen charities MADRA Dog Rescue & Adoption, Médecins Sans Frontieres and the Strong Roots Foundation School Rwanda.

No stranger to a test of self during his Rugby Career, Damian completed his first international physical and mental challenge in April 2016 when he ran the Marathon des Sables in the Moroccan Sahara. This fulfilled a dream of his which was 12 years in the making. He then set his sights on his next perilous venture. Damian came upon the Talisker Whisky Challenge and discovered that more people have summited Everest and been into space than have successfully rowed the Atlantic Ocean. His training for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge began two years ago which included him rowing around the West Coast of Ireland.

To get an insight into Damian’s experience throughout his Solo Atlantic Rowand how to donate to charity partners visit his Facebook Page Damian Browne – Atlantic Row.