Dáil hears of ‘magic’ reduction in city housing list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard that the housing list for Galway City has ‘magically’ experienced the biggest drop in the entire country.

Contributing to a debate on housing, Deputy Catherine Connolly offered that Government figures show the number of families on the list has decreased by 33 percent.

She claimed that a ‘Rebuilding Ireland’ document shows a drop from 3,300 households waiting for a home to just 2,200 in just 9 months.

She told the chamber this is the largest percentage drop nationwide – but expressed skepticism at the claim and wanted to know how the figures were reached.

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent Deputy Connolly suggested the household figures don’t add up.

Deputy Connolly argued that there is no overall plan in place for the city – and it’s back to being led by developers.

However, speaking in response, Junior Minister John Paul Phelan said that Deputy Connolly does not have all of her facts right.