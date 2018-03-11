15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Culture

Galway Culture

Dáil hears claims investment in Ballinasloe being ‘knocked back’ by proposed waste transfer facility

By GBFM News
March 11, 2018

Time posted: 11:54 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard claims that Ballinasloes efforts to attract investment are being ‘knocked back’ by a proposed waste transfer facility in the town.

County planners last year gave the green light to Sean Curran of Barna Waste to develop a waste transfer facility around 2km from the town.

However, locals have voiced their strong opposition to the proposal through the collection of hundreds of signatures, and several public meetings.

Concerns have been raised about the potential number of heavy goods vehicles that would have to pass through the town.

Deputy Eugene Murphy has told the Dáil that Ballinasloe is the ‘forgotten town’ of Co. Galway that has suffered majored economic setbacks.

Speaking in the Dáil, Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy said there is huge upset in the town over the proposed development.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Emergency services attend plant hire blaze near Gurteen
MATCH TRACKER – NFL Galway V Monaghan
March 11, 2018
Plan for new Loughrea filling station and drive-thru refused
March 11, 2018
Delays expected on N67 near Kinvara as road works to get underway
March 11, 2018
Emergency services attend plant hire blaze near Gurteen

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 11, 2018
Galway Beaten In National Camogie League Semi-Final
March 11, 2018
Galway Hurlers To Face Wexford In League Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK