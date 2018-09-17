D-Day for Irish Eventing team at World Equestrian Games

The Irish Eventing team will today (Monday) attempt to make history, by becoming the first ever Irish team to win a medal at a World Equestrian Games and in the process secure qualification for the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

Ireland lie in the Silver medal position heading into today’s final Show Jumping competition in North Carolina USA, after an impressive Dressage performance on Thursday and Friday, was followed by a remarkable Cross Country display by the Irish on Saturday, which saw them jump five places on the leaderboard.

The Irish team of Carlow’s Sam Watson, Galway’s Cathal Daniels, Tipperary’s Padriag McCarthy and Meath’s Sarah Ennis, are on a score of 89.0, just over two fences off Gold medal position which is held by Britain. France in third are less than a fence behind Ireland on 91.8, while Japan sit just outside the medal places on 100.9 and in fourth place of the 15 teams taking part. A top six finish in today’s competition for Ireland will secure team qualification for the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

Sarah Ennis is also sitting in Bronze medal position in the individual competition on a score of 26.3. She is less than one fence behind German leader Ingrid Klimke (23.3), while Britain’s Rosalind Canter is in second on 24.6. Padraig McCarthy is also in medal contention and lies in seventh place on a score of 27.2.

Today’s final competition, which was rescheduled from yesterday as a result of Tropical Storm Florence, gets underway at 3pm Irish time. Cork’s Patricia Ryan, who is competing as an individual with Dunrath Eclipse (ISH), will be the first Irish combination to jump. The first of Ireland’s team members will be Cathal Daniels with Rioghan Rua (ISH), followed by Sam Watson with Horseware Ardagh Highlight (ISH). Padraig McCarthy will be Ireland’s penultimate rider with Mr Chunky, while Sarah Ennis with Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH) will be Ireland’s last combination into the arena – hoping to secure a team and individual medal. The competition is due to finish at 5.30pm Irish time. The competition and medal ceremony will be shown live on BBC Red Button from 2.50pm until 5.45pm and also live online via FEITV (pay per view).

The Irish Show Jumping team of Shane Sweetnam, Paul O’Shea, Shane Breen and Cian O’Connor, led by Rodrigo Pessoa begin their World Equestrian Games campaign on Wednesday.